Tyler police detectives ask for public’s help in identifying suspects in fatal shooting

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Detectives with the Tyler Police Department are asking witnesses and anyone who might have video of the fatal shooting incident that occurred at a Tyler restaurant late Friday night to contact TPD or leave a message on the department’s Facebook page.

Andy Erbaugh, a spokesman for the Tyler Police Department, said TPD detectives worked throughout the night and all day Saturday tracking down leads and interviewing people in connection with the case.

“If you have video of this incident, please contact the police department at (903) 531-1000 or message us on our Facebook page,” an update stated. “If you are a witness, please contact us or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.”

The case is still under investigation at this time.

Saturday morning, Erbaugh said no arrests have been made in the case yet.

According to police, the woman shot and killed is identified as 46-year-old Tylsha Brown of Katy, Texas. The two men who were also shot, 21-year-old Jaderick Willis and 20-year-old Jalen Cavitt, are in stable condition.

The incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. at 3709 Troup Hwy. in a parking lot shared by several businesses. This is just south of SSE Loop 323.

Saturday night, Erbaugh urged people who live in the area to use caution and keep doors locked

In a previous East Texas News story, Erbaugh said the Tyler Police Department will bring in a drone to scan the area.

He said that when the shooting broke out, there were families with children in the restaurant, having birthday parties or other family gatherings.

Erbaugh said that the witnesses who heard the shooting say it started as a disturbance in the parking lot. It began with two individuals, they said, but more got involved. People were heard saying “fight, fight, fight,” and then the shooting started.

Erbaugh said that they have located at least five different types of rounds, indicating that at least five people were shooting.

Tyler PD crime scene investigators taped off the parking lot and gathered evidence Saturday might.

Our reporter at the scene says there are shell casings all around the parking lot. Witnesses told him that they heard what sounded like at least 50 gunshots. People scattered, running from the parking lot to nearby businesses to try to find shelter.

They said they were unable to tell if the shots were coming from outside or inside and that it sounded like a war zone as they ran for cover.

Tyler PD gathering evidence, shell casings.
