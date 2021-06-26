Texas African-American Music Month Celebration kicks off Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The folks at the Texas African-American Museum welcome everyone to attend their music month festival on Saturday morning.

The event has taken place on the Tyler square in the past, but this year it will be on the museum grounds, located at 309 W. MLK Blvd. in Tyler. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.

Organizers say the music will include gospel, jazz and more.

“In those days when the African Americans and the slaves were out in the fields picking cotton, they did music acapella but they sang with the hymn of their voice. There were no instruments or anything like that. but they sang with the hymn of their voice. So this is why I’m so appreciative because we are caring on a tradition,” says museum director Gloria Washington.

The event is open to the public. People are encouraged to bring their canopies, umbrellas and lawn chairs.

