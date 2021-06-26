Stoplights out on S. Broadway at Cumberland Rd, Centennial Pkwy, Market Square Blvd, Toll 49

From the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On June 26th at around 9 a.m., the power went out around the 8600 block of S. Broadway Ave. This affected the signal lights on S. Broadway. The intersection lights are out at Cumberland Rd, Centennial Pkwy, Market Square Blvd, and Loop 49.

Oncor has indicated power will return at approximately 11 a.m. today.

Stop signs have been placed at some intersections and officers may be in the roadway. Please avoid this area.