Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures to start off the day in the 70s and 80s. Highs this afternoon will reach the low to mid 90s but with the humidity, the heat indices will be in the 100s yet again. Partly cloudy skies today, with low rain chances for Deep East Texas. Like what we’ve been talking about for the last few weeks, each afternoon spotty showers and thundershowers will be possible in southern areas, severe weather is not expected. We’ll hold onto partly cloudy skies for tomorrow, but by Monday greater rain chances for all of East Texas arrive. A 70% chance for thundershowers on Monday, and then lower chances for the rest of the work week. At this time, severe storms are not in the forecast for this week, but we will let you know if that changes.

