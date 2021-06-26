East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s and 90s, cooling down into the low 80s by 10pm.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas ! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures this evening will be in the 80s and 90s, cooling down into the low 80s by 10pm tonight. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible, especially in Deep East Texas, severe storms are not expected. Lows overnight cool down into the mid 70s, and highs for Sunday will be in the low 90s. Tomorrow will be the warmest for possibility the next week, with highs for much of the week cooler than normal. A 20% chance of showers in the forecast for northern areas, and 40% for Deep East Texas tomorrow.

Rain chances will be in the forecast for everyday over the next seven days. Greatest chance for all East Texas will be on Monday with an 80%, and then lower chances for the remainder of the work week. As of now, severe weather does not look likely this week, as always, we will let you know if that changes. The current forecast is for anywhere from an inch to an inch and three fourths of rain to fall over the next week. This will continue to build upon flood concerns in areas that are still saturated, so the primary concern right now would be for flooding over the next week.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31
Qui Nguyen (Source: Kilgore Police department Facebook page)
Sex offender working at Kilgore nail salon arrested after allegedly touching client inappropriately
Friday morning a car was engulfed in flames at a local Tyler hotel.
WATCH NOW: Car on fire at Troup Highway hotel
Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips 6-26-21
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-26-21
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-26-21
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
One again, temperatures were above normal for our Friday.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips