Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Saturday, under partly cloudy skies, a few more showers and/or thundershowers are possible southern areas, then a more general chance for showers and / or thundershowers area-wide starting on Sunday and continuing through all of next week. Next week’s chances for showers/thundershowers will be near 50% each day. Still not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but a few stronger storms will be possible, especially during the heat of the day. Rainfall totals over this 7-day period not expected to be excessive, however 1 to 2 inches will be possible in some areas. Temperatures should cool off next week as well with more clouds and better rain chances in the forecast. Have a great weekend, East Texas.

