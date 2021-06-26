East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man convicted of driving into student runners in Oklahoma

FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder...
FILE - In this June 15, 2021 file photo, Max Leroy Townsend, charged with second degree murder for crashing his pickup truck into a group of high school cross country runners, killing three and injuring five, is escorted out of the courtroom during a break for lunch during jury selection for his trial in Norman, Okla.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A man accused of crashing into an Oklahoma high school cross-country team, killing three and injuring several others, has been found guilty of murder.

Cleveland County jurors on Friday found Max Townsend guilty of three counts of second-degree murder.

The 58-year-old was also found guilty of three counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident and four counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Prosecutors said Townsend accelerated his pickup truck to 77 mph before crashing into the runners from Moore High School in suburban Oklahoma City in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Troup Hwy in Tyler, June 26, 2021. KLTV
Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31
Qui Nguyen (Source: Kilgore Police department Facebook page)
Sex offender working at Kilgore nail salon arrested after allegedly touching client inappropriately
Friday morning a car was engulfed in flames at a local Tyler hotel.
WATCH NOW: Car on fire at Troup Highway hotel
Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Gregg County cancels jury duty scheduled for Monday, June 28
Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central...
4 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico’s largest city
Gilbert Gallegos with the Albuquerque Police Department gives an update about a fatal hot air...
4 dead in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
Police: 3 killed, 3 others injured after train hits minivan
Three people, including a girl, were killed in a crash involving a train and minivan in East...
3 dead when train crashed into minivan in Ind.