Live Out Loud Longview event celebrates Pride Month in East Texas

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It was an evening filled with games, food and fun at Teague Park in Longview.

Live Out Loud, a Longview-based LGBTQ organization, organized the Friday night pride event. June is LGBTQ Pride month.

Organizers have worked for months to put together the event.

“When I came out here, we were setting up and then the moment it hit 5 o’clock, it’s like the flood gates opened. Everybody is like, yes, let’s do it now. And I feel like this is something that Longview needs. This is what Texas needs. This is what everybody needs. It feels good to be with like-minded people,” said Roberta Overholt.

