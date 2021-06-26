Deep East Texas community gathers to celebrate at this year’s Multicultural Festival

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Many people gathered today to celebrate their heritage and embrace their differences.

The multicultural festival in Nacogdoches has become a tradition for members of the community.

The festival held at Sacred Heart Church is an event that gives people a chance to celebrate who they are and where they came from. Father George Elliot said that celebrating culture is important.

“It’s really important to recognize that even though human beings are different they’re all made in the image and likeness of God,” Elliot said. “And so every human being has dignity and deserves to be loved. Every culture deserves to be celebrated because they’re a gift from God ultimately.”

Elliot recognizes that culture is what makes a person unique.

“We can each kind of bring our own creativity, our own beauty, our own culture in this community and we just get together and celebrate it all together,” Father George Elliot said.

Jaimie Poskey said she looks forward to this event every year.

“It is something over the years I’ve tried to come to with my dad. My dad was always big about coming to this festival,” Poskey said. “At this festival, you get to have Filipino food, you get to have hot tamales, and then you get to go have barbecue all in one setting! It’s really just about celebrating everyone’s heritage.”

Poskey said that there is no greater place to celebrate than in Nacogdoches.

“I’m just so proud of Nacogdoches and Lufkin and the East Texas area. It is really growing and bringing people that have never been to this area before. It is bringing people together and learning about others’ heritages,” Poskey said.

This was the 32nd annual celebration at Sacred Heart Church. The church’s staff is already excited to start planning for next year’s festival.

