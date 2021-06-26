East Texas Now Business Break
1 firefighter suffers minor injuries in joint effort to extinguish Malakoff fire

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page
By Gary Bass
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - One firefighter suffered minor injuries when multiple Henderson County fire departments joined forces to fight a house fire in Malakoff early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, PSFR volunteers were called to assist in fighting a house fire in Malakoff at 1:28 a.m. Saturday.

“Units arrived on scene to find a single-story family dwelling with heavy fire involvement,” the Facebook post stated.

The fire departments at the scene included the Malakoff Volunteer Fire Department, Payne Springs Fire Rescue, the Athens Fire Department, Trinidad VFD, and Southside VFD.

EMS personnel transported one firefighter to the ER in Athens to be treated for minor injuries, the Facebook post stated.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the Facebook post stated.

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page
