East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service

The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers who sit at the bar.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jerome Porter had a bright idea, literally, to help create better communication between customers and wait staff at Manhattan Fine Dining in Lufkin.

The idea was to use LED drinking glasses that light up when a customer needs something, only these glasses do not operate with batteries. Instead, they use technology embedded into the bar counter. With the help of Mike Standifird, who manufactured the electronics in the bottom part of the glass, the product is now ready to be used in restaurants. Manhattan restaurant in Lufkin will be the first to utilize this system this upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31
Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house
At least one person is being treated by medical personnel.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns on S. Broadway near Cumberland Road in Tyler
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155

Latest News

Dylan Ray Walker, 27, of Coldspring, was indicted on a charge of temper/fabricate physical...
Jasper County man indicted in connection with death of Samuel Olson
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
WebXtra: Lufkin bar LED lights