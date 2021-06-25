WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jerome Porter had a bright idea, literally, to help create better communication between customers and wait staff at Manhattan Fine Dining in Lufkin.

The idea was to use LED drinking glasses that light up when a customer needs something, only these glasses do not operate with batteries. Instead, they use technology embedded into the bar counter. With the help of Mike Standifird, who manufactured the electronics in the bottom part of the glass, the product is now ready to be used in restaurants. Manhattan restaurant in Lufkin will be the first to utilize this system this upcoming weekend.

