WEBXTRA: Library Under the Trees brings storytime to Tyler children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Public Library held their first Library under the Trees event of the summer Friday.

The event is geared towards children and brings storytime and other activities to kids at different Tyler parks. The events happen on Wednesdays and Fridays.

You can find the full schedule as well as other events the Tyler Public Library is holding this summer here.

KLTVs Jeff Chavez spoke with Youth Services Librarian Amy Skipper about this and other events the library is holding this summer.

