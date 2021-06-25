WebXtra: East Texas students awarded Ronald McDonald House scholarship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two students from East Texas are recipients of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Scholarship.

Catera Brown from Lufkin High School and Andrew Johnson from Longview High School are the two recipients of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Scholarship. KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Catera Brown about receiving this scholarship.

“Being given the resources like this scholarship to push myself forward and allow myself to be successful achieving my higher education. I’m just forever grateful and thankful for it and I plan to use it in the best way possible” said Brown, who plans to attend Texas State University to pursue a career in athletic training.

