WEBXTRA: East Texas 7-on-7 teams lose out at state tournament

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLTV) - No East Texas school was able to bring home a seven-on-seven state title in the DII or DIII ranks.

Carthage went undefeated in pool play but lost in the second round to Breckenridge, making an early exit out of the DII bracket.

Chapel Hill was able to advance to the DIII quarterfinals before losing to Kaufman.

Daingerfield made it the furthest out of the DIII bracket. The Tigers survived a late rally in the first round by Garrison before finding their way into the semifinals. Childress was able to come back and win late 27 -20 to eliminate the Tigers.

Waskom and Corrigan both lost in the second round of bracket play.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

