WATCH NOW: According to authorities a car was ablaze this morning at a local hotel on Troup Highway
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning a car was engulfed in flames at a local Tyler hotel.
According to authorities, the car was parked at the Days Inn on Troup Highway, and Tyler Fire Department crews could be seen from the roadway fighting the flames of the engulfed vehicle.
This fire is still under investigation.
