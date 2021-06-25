East Texas Now Business Break
WATCH NOW: According to authorities a car was ablaze this morning at a local hotel on Troup Highway

By Nahum Lopez
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday morning a car was engulfed in flames at a local Tyler hotel.

According to authorities, the car was parked at the Days Inn on Troup Highway, and Tyler Fire Department crews could be seen from the roadway fighting the flames of the engulfed vehicle.

Friday morning a car was engulfed in flames at a local Tyler hotel.(Madison Payne)

This fire is still under investigation.

