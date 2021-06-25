East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler man pleads guilty, gets 12 years for Coker Enterprises arson

Dand Cruz "David" Woods was indicted by a Smith County grand jury in January for the alleged arson of Coker Enterprises.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man accused of setting fire to Coker Enterprises last year has pleaded guilty to a charge of arson.

Dand Cruz “David” Woods, of Tyler, entered the plea in Judge Austin Reeve Jackson’s court Friday and accepted a 12-year prison sentence.

Woods was arrested on Friday, October 23, 2020 for starting a fire at Coker Enterprises on October 12, 2020. The grand jury handed down the indictment on January 14.

The October 12, 2020 fire was the second fire at Coker Enterprises in less than two weeks.

Previous reporting:

Smith County grand jury indicts alleged Coker Enterprises arsonist

Affidavit: Arson suspect broke into Coker to steal cash

