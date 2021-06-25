Tyler Animal Services offering free adoptions with donations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Until Wednesday, June 30, the Tyler Animal Services has partnered with The Salvation Army, to offer no-cost adoptions for both dogs and cats with the donation of a dozen food items. The items will cover the adoption fee for dogs or cats and go to the Salvation Army food pantry.

The standard adoption fee for dogs is $120 and $80 for cats. All animals adopted from Tyler Animal Services are spayed/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

If you would like to adopt, see all pets available for adoption and submit an application on the Tyler Animal Services webpage.

The Tyler Animal Shelter is located at 4218 Chandler Hwy.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.