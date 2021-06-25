East Texas Now Business Break
Trial date reset for Whitehouse man accused in 2017 shooting death

Martin Wesley Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial date for a Whitehouse man accused of shooting and killing a Tyler man in November of 2017 has been reset for Dec. 6 by Judge Austin Jackson.

The pre-trial has been set for November but a specific date has not been decided on.

Martin Wesley Reynolds, Jr., 24, will face a trial by jury. Reynold’s trial has been canceled and delayed since the initial pre-trial date scheduled in March of 2018.

Reynolds is accused of killing Andrew Carpenter, 19, in the 8800 block of Deerwood Drive in Smith County.

Reynolds allegedly shot Carpenter in the chest at Carpenter’s residence in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Reynolds sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the incident.

