By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle has overturned on S. Broadway Thursday night.

The wreck is in the 8600 block of South Broadway, just south of Cumberland Road. Sgt. Homer with Tyler Police Department confirms it is a single-vehicle wreck. The driver misjudged the turn, Homer said. The driver was the only person in the car.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns on S. Broadway near Cumberland Road in Tyler(KLTV/Sydney Shadrix)

EMS is at the scene and the drive is being cared for by medical personnel there for what Homer says are minor injuries.

Traffic is stopped for those traveling north on S. Broadway while they clear the scene. Traffic heading south is unaffected.

Drivers should avoid the area.

At least one person is being treated by medical personnel.
At least one person is being treated by medical personnel.(KLTV/Sydney Shadrix)

