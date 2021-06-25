Sex offender working at Kilgore nail salon arrested after allegedly touching client inappropriately

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Kilgore Police department arrested a 49-year-old nail salon employee on Sunday in connection with allegations that he touched a woman inappropriately while he was doing her manicure.

“First and foremost, we at Luxury Nails and Spa would like to apologize from the bottoms of our hearts, to the victims that our employee had caused,” the owners of Luxury Nails and Spa said in a statement. “We were appalled at what had transpired in our business, and once we had found out, the employee was immediately terminated. We have been working and cooperating with our distinguished law enforcement, Kilgore Police, to apprehend this employee to keep the community safe from further harm and violations of the law that was meant to protect us.”

Qui Ngoc (aka Kevin) Nguyen, 49, of Flint was arrested and charged with indecent assault.

According to a post on the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook page, the alleged incident occurred at Luxury Nail and Spa, which is located at 908 Kilgore Street, Kilgore.

The victim asked police to look into it, and the Kilgore Police Department investigated the allegation with the full cooperation of Luxury Nail and Spa, the Facebook post stated.

Further investigation revealed that Nguyen is a registered sex offender in the state of Texas and that he had been employed by Luxury Nail and Spa for two years.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety Sex Offender Website, Nguyen was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure in April of 2007 and sentenced to seven years of probation.

“Investigators have been contacted by an additional victim who alleged Qui Nguyen recently touched her in an offensive manner during her manicure as well,” the Facebook post stated. “The Kilgore Police Department has concerns that there may be more victims associated with this investigation who have not yet notified the authorities.”

Investigators with the Kilgore Police Department urged anyone who may have had a similar encounter with Nguyen to call the Kilgore Police Department at (903) 983-1559.

The management of Luxury Nails and Spa said in their statement that the business is committed to doing deeper background checks on all current and future employees. They also plan to improve in-store monitoring of clients to “ensure the safety of everyone.”

Again, we apologize that this incident was happening in our facility, and we do hope that the community will continue to trust us as we have always done our best to keep the quality of our services up and the safety of our clients,” said the statement from Luxury Nails and Spa. “Thank you and God Bless.”

