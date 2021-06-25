‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - 20-year-old Christian Whiteside is being remembered by those who knew him best as an outgoing and loving friend, son and father.

Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, Christian was heading eastbound on Highway 31 on a Honda minibike with no headlights and no taillights when he was hit by a vehicle. The person who hit him then fled the scene.

“I have no idea why my son was out there or what was going on, and to me, at this point, that’s neither here nor there, it’s my child is − he was murdered,” Christian’s mother Chaleta Rosenbaum said.

Sometime later, a passerby spotted Christian and called for help. He was taken to UT Health in Tyler where he died the next day − Father’s Day.

“I have a four-year-old granddaughter right now that I have to explain why she couldn’t tell her daddy Happy Father’s Day or even see her father because my baby, he was nothing, he was gone,” Rosenbaum said.

A few hours before the hit and run, Christian’s brother says he was with him, and everything was normal. He recalls their last words to each other.

“I love you, too, big brother. I’ll see you tomorrow. I’m going home. I love you little bro. I love you, too, big bro. That’s the very last thing my brother said to me,” Shaquille Williams said.

While questions remain about how and why Christian ended up on the highway at that early hour − the family’s focus is on finding the person who hit him.

“Accidents happen, but you could’ve stopped. You could’ve helped,” Rosenbaum said.

Very little is known about the vehicle that hit Christian. DPS says it could be a Chevrolet, but that hasn’t been confirmed. They say the driver did continue eastbound towards Kilgore while Christian laid on the ground seriously injured.

“He has a mother who loved him. He has brothers that love him. He has family that loved him. My child was a human being and you left him on the side of the road. Shame on you. Shame on you,” Rosenbaum said.

Christian’s family is now planning his funeral as the identity of the person who hit him remains a mystery.

“I’m praying for you. I’m praying for you. Please come forward,” Rosenbaum said.

If you know anything about the hit and run, you’re asked to contact DPS right away.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.