East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Palestine first responders challenge each other over snake-wrangling skills

Snakes captured by Palestine Fire Department and Police Department
Snakes captured by Palestine Fire Department and Police Department((Source: Palestine Fire Department and Palestine Police Department))
By Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Competition is brewing between two agencies in East Texas.

The challenge, who is the better snake-wranglers?

It began back on May 20 when members of the Palestine Fire Department were called to assist in removing a snake which had found it’s way into the back of a family’s vehicle. Crews worked to remove the snake who had gotten wrapped up in a seat and replaced it in its natural habitat. The department posted about it on their Facebook page.

Never know what type of call for service we will find ourselves in... while Ladder 1 crew was out for their evening...

Posted by Palestine Fire Department on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Not to be outdone, the Palestine Police Department responded yesterday with a snake of their own and issued a challenge to the Fire Department.

A few weeks back, our friends over at the Palestine Fire Department helped a family with a tiny little garter snake. So,...

Posted by Palestine Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

In response, the Palestine Fire Department congratulated the Police Department for the rescue, but also said this isn’t their first rodeo either.

We’ve caught the news today that our awesome Palestine Police Department made a rescue on a snake for a local resident....

Posted by Palestine Fire Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The question now is who did it better?

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31
Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house
At least one person is being treated by medical personnel.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns on S. Broadway near Cumberland Road in Tyler
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155

Latest News

KLTV's Bob Hallmark reports on the passing of a beloved worker at a Longview nonprofit.
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission loses beloved worker to COVID-19
KLTV's Bob Hallmark reports on the passing of a beloved worker at a Longview nonprofit.
WebXtra: Cedric Snoddy COVID Death
WEBXTRA: Library under the Trees
WEBXTRA: Library under the trees
Library Under the Trees
WEBXTRA: Library Under the Trees brings storytime to Tyler children