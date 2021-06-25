Palestine first responders challenge each other over snake-wrangling skills
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Competition is brewing between two agencies in East Texas.
The challenge, who is the better snake-wranglers?
It began back on May 20 when members of the Palestine Fire Department were called to assist in removing a snake which had found it’s way into the back of a family’s vehicle. Crews worked to remove the snake who had gotten wrapped up in a seat and replaced it in its natural habitat. The department posted about it on their Facebook page.
Not to be outdone, the Palestine Police Department responded yesterday with a snake of their own and issued a challenge to the Fire Department.
In response, the Palestine Fire Department congratulated the Police Department for the rescue, but also said this isn’t their first rodeo either.
The question now is who did it better?
