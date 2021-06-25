Palestine first responders challenge each other over snake-wrangling skills

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Competition is brewing between two agencies in East Texas.

The challenge, who is the better snake-wranglers?

It began back on May 20 when members of the Palestine Fire Department were called to assist in removing a snake which had found it’s way into the back of a family’s vehicle. Crews worked to remove the snake who had gotten wrapped up in a seat and replaced it in its natural habitat. The department posted about it on their Facebook page.

Never know what type of call for service we will find ourselves in... while Ladder 1 crew was out for their evening... Posted by Palestine Fire Department on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Not to be outdone, the Palestine Police Department responded yesterday with a snake of their own and issued a challenge to the Fire Department.

A few weeks back, our friends over at the Palestine Fire Department helped a family with a tiny little garter snake. So,... Posted by Palestine Police Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

In response, the Palestine Fire Department congratulated the Police Department for the rescue, but also said this isn’t their first rodeo either.

We’ve caught the news today that our awesome Palestine Police Department made a rescue on a snake for a local resident.... Posted by Palestine Fire Department on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The question now is who did it better?

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.