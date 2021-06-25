East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning. Expect a few clouds off and on through the day, but it will look and feel a lot like yesterday. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 90s with a light breeze out of the south. One or two isolated showers are possible this afternoon, especially in southern counties of Deep East Texas. Slight chances for rain continue tomorrow with more hot and humid conditions. By Sunday, the chance for rain begins to gradually increase with best chances early next week. A weak cold front is moving into East Texas. It will most likely wash out on top of the area, which keeps rain chances in the forecast through much of next week, especially during the afternoon hours.

