Lufkin inventors introduce new product to be used in local restaurant

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Thinking of an idea is one feat, and executing it is another. Creating a product to be used in the restaurant industry is harder than it looks, but two inventors in Lufkin are preparing to reach the finish line.

It started when Jerome Porter wanted to create a solution to a problem, one that would create better communication between a staff member and a customer.

“I think it will increase the communication between the waiter and the customer, where the customer may be waiting for a long time because the waiter may be doing something else. Now, the waiter can just look down easily at the end of the counter and see the LED light lit on the glass, so she knows that the customer needs a refill or wants some form of attention,” Jerome Porter said.

Porter knows LED drinking glasses already exist in markets. He says that his are different because they are not battery operated.

“And the cool thing about it is that they never need batteries. The glasses get their power directly from the surface so if someone takes the glass, they can’t do anything with it because they need the table to work so that is kind of the beauty of it,” Porter said.

The embedded technology in surfaces is what makes the product unique, but Porter needed the help of Mike Standifird, owner of Haze Manufacturing in Lulfkin to create it.

“Jerome came to me several months ago with an idea. I helped him manufacture the bottom part of the glass … we call it the puck. It has all the electronics in it to allow it to work when it’s set on the bar,” Mike Standifird said.

These inventors are both local to the Lufkin area, they plan to expand their product to other businesses in the community.

But they owe their appreciation to the first owner that gave them a chance, Manhattan owner Dustin Sabani.

“Jerome showed me what he was trying to do and I thought it was pretty impressive. And he is local, and I am local, so we are trying to help each other”, Sabani said.

The system will be utilized for the first time at the Manhattan restaurant this weekend. In Manhattan’s case, the LED drinking glasses cost about $2500, but cost depends partially on the size of the bar. The inventors submitted the product to be patented and say that it will take about two years.

