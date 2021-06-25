East Texas Now Business Break
Little League District 10 Championship round set between Lufkin, RC West

Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Morris Frank Park will be home to three all-star district championships on Saturday.

All three games will feature the Lufkin All-Stars versus the All-Stars from Rose Capital West out of Tyler.

The 10 year-old All-Stars will play at 5:30pm on field 3. The 11 year-old All-Stars will play at 8 p.m. on field 3. The 12 year-old All-Stars, the age group competing for one of two Southwest spots at the Little League World Series, will play on field 4 starting at 7 p.m.

All three Lufkin teams hold a one-game advantage in the double elimination tournament. If a Lufkin team wins their game, then they win district for the age group and will move on to sectionals. If a Tyler team wins then the two teams will play one more game Sunday.

Any Sunday games will take place in Tyler.

