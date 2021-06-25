Jury sentences man to 60 years for Longview bank robbery

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County jury sentenced a Houston man who robbed a Regions bank branch in May of 2018 to 60 years in prison earlier this week.

Patrick Anthony Brandon Jr., 34, is still being held in the Gregg County Jail.

Brandon’s jury trial was held in the 188th Judicial District Court, according to a post on the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Facebook page. Scott Novy was the presiding judge.

The jurors found Brandon guilty of aggravated robbery, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm. After the guilty verdict, the jury sentenced Brandon to 60 years in prison.

Brandon will have to serve 30 years straight before he is eligible for parole, the Facebook post stated.

“The Houston defense team tried to characterize this as an unorthodox withdrawal and attacked our law enforcement, calling them arrogant and sloppy,” the Facebook post stated. “As you can imagine, we all that was adorable, including the jury who subsequently sentenced Brandon to 60 years in prison.”

According to a previous East Texas News story, Brandon was arrested on Aug. 2, 2018, after a Longview police officer stopped him for allegedly running a stop sign.

The Longview PD officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and arrested Brandon. A search of the vehicle turned up additional drugs, a gun, and a large amount of cash.

The LPD officer contacted the detective who was working the robbery at Regions Bank, and the detective responded to assist in the investigation.

“The detective determined, based on the clothing, cash, and demand letter located, that Patrick Anthony Brandon was the suspect in the robbery at Regions Bank on May 1, 2018,” the Facebook post stated.

Brandon was initially arrested for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge and the drug charges. A short time later, an aggravated robbery warrant was issued for Patrick.

