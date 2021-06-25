Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Only a few PM showers/thundershowers are possible this afternoon/evening, most of which should be over southern areas. Tomorrow, a few more are possible southern areas, then a more general chance for showers and / or thundershowers area-wide starting on Sunday and continuing through all of next week. Next week’s chances for showers/thundershowers will be near 50% each day. Still not expecting much in the way of severe weather, but a few stronger storms will be possible, especially during the heat of the day. Temperatures should cool off next week as well with more clouds and better rain chances in the forecast. Have a great weekend, East Texas.

