East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Court documents reveal details leading up to drive-by shooting of Amarillo teen

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court documents reveal the details leading up to the drive-by shooting that killed an Amarillo teenager.

Police have now arrested five people for murder warrants related to the death of 18-year-old Chloe Vivens. Vivens died from her injuries after a drive-by shooting that happened on May 31.

According to court documents, officers responded to a 911 call near South Florida Street and 8th Avenue for a shots fired call.

Several people in the neighboring homes witnessed all or part of the shooting and described the vehicle where the shots came from as a black, four-door car.

Officers soon obtained surveillance video from the mother of Arrington Grace Sleeper, who was identified as one of the suspects in the shooting. Court documents say Sleeper admitted that her car was used in the drive-by shooting.

Other witnesses who knew those involved say Sleeper followed Vivens’ car to the home where the shooting happened. The witnesses said the people in the car were going to get back at Vivens for some offense.

Surveillance video shows Vivens’ car arriving at the home and then shots fired from Sleeper’s car.

Amarillo Police Department CSI personnel recovered around 15 9mm cartridge casings from the street. Officers also recovered the car used in the drive-by shooting, with one cartridge casing inside the car consistent with the caliber of one of the guns believed to be used in the incident.

All five suspects have been charged with murder.

Caption

***Update June 25th,2021*** The investigation into the shooting death of Chloe Vivens has identified four more...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Friday, June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31
Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house
At least one person is being treated by medical personnel.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns on S. Broadway near Cumberland Road in Tyler
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155

Latest News

Dand Cruz "David" Woods was indicted by a Smith County grand jury in January for the alleged...
Tyler man pleads guilty, gets 12 years for Coker Enterprises arson
Qui Nguyen (Source: Kilgore Police department Facebook page)
Sex offender working at Kilgore nail salon arrested after allegedly touching client inappropriately
2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas
A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Police identify man found dead in apartment after chase with Canyon police
Dylan Ray Walker, 27, of Coldspring, was indicted on a charge of temper/fabricate physical...
Jasper County man indicted in connection with death of Samuel Olson