Audio device helps blind, visually impaired East Texans enjoy theatre performance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Employees of the Lighthouse for the Blind enjoyed a performance of The Lion King Jr. on Friday morning with the help of an audio device.

In one ear, they could hear the music and what was being said on stage. In the other ear, they heard a voice describing the things that could not be heard, but seen.

“If you can hear me please raise your hand, sound check 1-2-3.”

Ahead of the performance at Tyler’s Caldwell Auditorium, Alicia Lansford, did a soundcheck to ensure employees of Lighthouse for the Blind could see the show by hearing her voice.

“We are using a device where I will actually be describing some of the physical actions on stage to where they get the full impact of the story the same way you or I would with vision,” she said.

The device is nothing more than an audio transmitter paired with multiple receivers set to the same frequency. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

Lighthouse for the Blind’s Norman Armstrong said he’s used these devices before while at the movies. It’s nothing more than an audio receiver that allows him to hear what’s being transmitted by the person describing the show.

“Say for instance it was dinner time in the movie where the descriptive audio would be saying on the table is fried chicken with steam coming up, you know so it would give the person a visual in mind by description in your ear.”

Armstrong said it presents the visually impaired with an opportunity, instead of what could be a challenge.

“He’s holding it up in the year from the famous scene of the movies,” said Lansford during one of the scenes.

“Those are just visual cues, that if you couldn’t see it with your vision you wouldn’t know it was part of the movie,” she said.

Through her voice, those who are blind and visually impaired were able to see the performance. And it’s their hope that devices like the one used today will become the norm in East Texas, offering accessibility to everyone.

“I know that Austin is really big on having things blind friendly, and that’s what we want Tyler to be,” Lansford said.

Lighthouse for the Blind was created back in 1976 to serve the needs of the blind and visually impaired. Their mission is to empower those who are blind through rehab, training, and employment, leading to a fully independent lifestyle.

