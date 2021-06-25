East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Agency: Texas execution held without media was ‘inexcusable’

Texas' execution chamber in Huntsville. (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice.)
Texas' execution chamber in Huntsville. (Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice.)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Officials say an investigation has found that new personnel and procedures along with insufficient oversight led to reporters not witnessing the state’s first execution in nearly a year.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Thursday its probe found “a culmination of factors caused the incident which was preventable and inexcusable.”

The investigation found confusion related to a new policy that allowed an inmate’s spiritual adviser in the death chamber and new members to the team that carried out the execution helped lead to mistakes that resulted in no media witnessing the execution.

The agency says it’s taken action following the investigation, including providing additional training for those involved in the execution process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house
Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155
At least one person is being treated by medical personnel.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns on S. Broadway near Cumberland Road in Tyler

Latest News

A man was found dead inside of an apartment in Canyon after running from police and shooting...
Suspect found dead in Canyon apartment after running from police, shooting at officers
A caravan of Trump supporters followed and harassed a Joe Biden campaign bus driving through...
Police, Trump supporters sued over Texas highway incident
Friday morning a car was engulfed in flames at a local Tyler hotel.
WATCH NOW: Car one fire at Troup Highway hotel
WATCH NOW: According to authorities a car was ablaze this morning at a local hotel on Troup Highway