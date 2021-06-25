East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas

(KY3)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV/KTRE) - Fireworks shows, concerts, and other events are on the agenda for many East Texas towns on and around July 4. Here’s a list for those who want to have some Independence Day fun.

Hawkins

Lake Hawkins 4th of July Fireworks Show 2021 at Lake Hawkins RV Park, Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. $5 entry fee.

Mineola

Mineola Annual 4th of July Fireworks Display, Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. Splash pad opens at 1 p.m., Lake Country Symphonic Band plays at 8 p.m. Free.

Tyler

Celebrate America’s birth on beautiful Lake Tyler. Firework show will be on Saturday, July 3rd on the dam at dark.

Lindsey Park fireworks show and other events will take place Sunday, July 4, from 12 – 7 PM.

Fireworks and fun at South Spring Baptist Church. There will be food trucks, music, bounce houses and more! It’s free to enter and the gates will open at 6pm. Fireworks will start at dark(usually around 8:45 or 9pm).

Troup

Fireworks will take place over the First Baptist Church property on Friday, July 2 at dark. Bring a lawnchair and enjoy the show.

Longview

The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will return July 4. This year, the best-in East Texas fireworks display will top off an evening of great food vendors and Texas country music legend Mark Chesnutt in concert. Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. 17002 Hwy 69 S. (formerly south campus of First Baptist of Tyler.)

Lufkin

July 4 celebration at Ellen Trout Park - free admission, vendors, live music, Sunday, July 4 beginning at 4 p.m.

Nacogdoches

Jaycees Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 3 from 5-10 p.m. at Festival Park in downtown Nac. Music, food vendors, bounce houses, fireworks.

Overton

“The longest fireworks show in East Texas” will take place on July 3 from 5 p.m. until dark. Overton Municipal Park at the end of Lake Shore Drive. Event and fireworks parking will be designated in the Community Center Parking Lot, both sides of the street around the back of the City Park from the Community Center to the Golf Course Club House AND in the grassy area on the LAKE SIDE of Lakeshore Drive.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Whiteside
‘Please come forward:’ Family seeking answers after man struck, killed on Highway 31
Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house
At least one person is being treated by medical personnel.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car overturns on S. Broadway near Cumberland Road in Tyler
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155

Latest News

Dylan Ray Walker, 27, of Coldspring, was indicted on a charge of temper/fabricate physical...
Jasper County man indicted in connection with death of Samuel Olson
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
WebXtra: Lufkin restaurant has bright idea for customer service
The owners of the Manhattan Fine Dining restaurant in Lufkin have a bright idea for customers...
WebXtra: Lufkin bar LED lights