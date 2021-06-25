2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas

(KLTV/KTRE) - Fireworks shows, concerts, and other events are on the agenda for many East Texas towns on and around July 4. Here’s a list for those who want to have some Independence Day fun.

Hawkins

Lake Hawkins 4th of July Fireworks Show 2021 at Lake Hawkins RV Park, Sunday, July 4, 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. $5 entry fee.

Mineola

Mineola Annual 4th of July Fireworks Display, Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m. Splash pad opens at 1 p.m., Lake Country Symphonic Band plays at 8 p.m. Free.

Tyler

Celebrate America’s birth on beautiful Lake Tyler. Firework show will be on Saturday, July 3rd on the dam at dark.

Lindsey Park fireworks show and other events will take place Sunday, July 4, from 12 – 7 PM.

Fireworks and fun at South Spring Baptist Church. There will be food trucks, music, bounce houses and more! It’s free to enter and the gates will open at 6pm. Fireworks will start at dark(usually around 8:45 or 9pm).

Troup

Fireworks will take place over the First Baptist Church property on Friday, July 2 at dark. Bring a lawnchair and enjoy the show.

Longview

The City of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration will return July 4. This year, the best-in East Texas fireworks display will top off an evening of great food vendors and Texas country music legend Mark Chesnutt in concert. Concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. 17002 Hwy 69 S. (formerly south campus of First Baptist of Tyler.)

Lufkin

July 4 celebration at Ellen Trout Park - free admission, vendors, live music, Sunday, July 4 beginning at 4 p.m.

Nacogdoches

Jaycees Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 3 from 5-10 p.m. at Festival Park in downtown Nac. Music, food vendors, bounce houses, fireworks.

Overton

“The longest fireworks show in East Texas” will take place on July 3 from 5 p.m. until dark. Overton Municipal Park at the end of Lake Shore Drive. Event and fireworks parking will be designated in the Community Center Parking Lot, both sides of the street around the back of the City Park from the Community Center to the Golf Course Club House AND in the grassy area on the LAKE SIDE of Lakeshore Drive.

