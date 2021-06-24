East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: New Canton restaurant complex to open soon

Folks in Canton will have a new place to eat and play soon.
Folks in Canton will have a new place to eat and play soon.(KLTV/Jeff Chavez)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Jeff Chavez
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Folks in Canton will have a new place to eat and play soon.

The owner, Chris Fischer, calls it a one-stop restaurant shop. It’s lcoated off of Interstate 20 just south of the Hwy 19 exit. The complex will feature a Wing Dingers, an ice cream and hamburger shop, a coffee house, and a brick oven pizza spot.

Fischer said he plans to employ around 40 young people who will do various jobs inside the complex. There are also plans to open batting cages.

FIscher also owns similar shops in Lindale and Mineola. He hopes to open in Canton on July 4 weekend.

