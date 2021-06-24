East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital transitions ownership

One week from today, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will assume possession of Nacogdoches...
One week from today, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will assume possession of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital operations.
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One week from today, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will assume possession of Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital operations.

Since Tuesday’s decision, employees, medical staff and consumers will prepare for the transition. We spoke with hospital district board president Lisa King about some of the logistics and why the board felt this decision is the best for Nacogdoches health care.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview resident claims $5M lottery ticket
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155
Loop 281 crash
2 transported to hospital after crash on Longview’s Loop 281
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview optician praises blue light glasses for screen time side effect relief
WebXtra: Longview optician praises blue light glasses for screen time side effect relief
WebXtra: Longview optician praises blue light glasses for screen time side effect relief
The Dean Keener Crim Home is the oldest house in Kilgore.
MITH: Dean Keener Crim Home
WebXtra: Buckner Westminster celebrates 25th anniversary
WebXtra: Buckner Westminster celebrates 25th anniversary