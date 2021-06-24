WebXtra: Longview optician praises blue light glasses for screen time side effect relief

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with optician Shelly Mclelland to see if she thinks wearing blue light filtering glasses can help with eye strain that can occur from screen usage.

The glasses have a light blue tint that is designed to help with eye strain from too much gaming or computer time and they are available with or without prescription lenses.

Dr. Wacasey’s Eye Care of East Texas clients are telling Shelly Mclelland that they work, and she wears a pair herself.

