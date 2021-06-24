East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Longview optician praises blue light glasses for screen time side effect relief

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with optician Shelly Mclelland to see if she thinks wearing blue light filtering glasses can help with eye strain that can occur from screen usage.

The glasses have a light blue tint that is designed to help with eye strain from too much gaming or computer time and they are available with or without prescription lenses.

Dr. Wacasey’s Eye Care of East Texas clients are telling Shelly Mclelland that they work, and she wears a pair herself.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview resident claims $5M lottery ticket
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155
Loop 281 crash
2 transported to hospital after crash on Longview’s Loop 281
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

Latest News

WebXtra: Longview optician praises blue light glasses for screen time side effect relief
WebXtra: Longview optician praises blue light glasses for screen time side effect relief
One week from today, Lion Star Nacogdoches Hospital will assume possession of Nacogdoches...
WebXtra: Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital transitions ownership
The Dean Keener Crim Home is the oldest house in Kilgore.
MITH: Dean Keener Crim Home
WebXtra: Buckner Westminster celebrates 25th anniversary
WebXtra: Buckner Westminster celebrates 25th anniversary