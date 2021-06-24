East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: East Texas Crisis Center shelter is open again

By Erin Wides
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Crisis Center’s shelter is back open this week and staff are ready to help those in need. The freezing February temperatures caused several pipes to burst in their buildings which led to extensive water damage. For the last four months crews and volunteers have been working hard replacing pipes, walls, cleaning up and getting their campus back in good condition.

The crisis center has been in Smith County for almost 40 years. It’s the only emergency shelter in the area for those needing assistance from an abusive situation. Although the shelter, administration building, and counseling centers had to shut down, their team remained committed to helping those in need and continued virtual counseling.

The shelter is open with newly furnished rooms and painted walls. The staff is back in their offices and still has a ways to go to unpack and organize their offices, but they are looking forward to getting back to helping in person.

