WebXtra: City of Tyler prepping for safe Fourth of July

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After being forced to cancel its Fourth of July celebration due to COVID-19, the city of Tyler is exploring ways to have a safe celebration this year.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti is at MPA fireworks to learn how sales have changed from last year to the sales outlook this year. MPA is open starting today and you can get fireworks in Tyler now until July 4th at midnight.

