WebXtra: Buckner Westminster celebrates 25th anniversary

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview senior living community is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a fish fry lunch, speakers, entertainment, and more.

The Buckner Westminster senior community center was one of the first East Texas facilities with an independent living option for seniors. Dr. Ken Hall had the vision and heart for serving seniors and started the senior living community center.

Alongside the festivities, they will be having speakers, grandchildren fish in the nearby fishing pond, and even opening a time capsule from five years ago.

