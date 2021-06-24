Volunteer Central: Organizations in need of helping hands June 24-30

Here’s this week’s list of places you can volunteer in East Texas:

Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System offers a wide variety of volunteer opportunities and shifts in our many hospitals and clinics. Volunteers assist our patients, visitors, and staff in our Gift Shop, Information Desks, waiting rooms, and nursing units in Tyler, Jacksonville, and Winnsboro. Days and times are flexible. Information: Annette Garcia:annette.garcia@christushealth.org; https://www.christushealth.org/trinity/foundation/giving/volunteer/volunteer-application

North Tyler Developmental Academy

North Tyler Developmental Academy is looking for a retired librarian or someone with the skills and knowledge to help set up their library. We have received several donations of books that need to be organized and shelved. We also need shelves labeled with the appropriate categories. Materials are here to complete the job. This project may take several weeks to complete depending on the time a volunteer has to give to it. Please contact Mrs. Roxbury at director@northtylerday.org or 903-592-3671

Hospice of East Texas

Volunteers give the gift of time! The Hospice of East Texas has opened a Thrift Shop in Jacksonville and we have wonderful volunteer opportunities in the new shop. In addition, caring volunteers are needed in the Longview area. Our volunteers tell us, “Being a hospice volunteer is the most rewarding work they’ve ever done”. Visit our website to learn more about this non-profit hospice: www.hospiceofeasttexas.org

For more information, please call Marleen Elkins at 903-266-3460.

Heart to Heart Hospice

Volunteers provide important services to hospice organizations and the people they serve. Whether it’s providing companionship to a person in the final months and weeks of life, offering support to family members and caregivers, or helping with community outreach, the contributions of volunteers are essential to the important work provided by our staff. Become a part of our team TODAY! For more information, contact Michelle Miller at 903-593-6616.

Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County

Become a “Project Lifesaver” volunteer! Change the battery every two months in a life-saving transmitter bracelet for people who have dementia and have a tendency to wander and get lost. We work with local law enforcement to administer this program. A home visit provides encouragement for the caregiver and the person with dementia. Full training is provided and is very flexible! Call (903) 509-8323.

For other volunteering opportunities please go to “Get Connected East Texas” at: http://getconnected.uwtyler.org/. Or email: development@etcc.org