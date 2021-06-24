Tyler man wins special-edition GMC truck from Cattle Barons’ Gala raffle

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala Committee has announced the winner of this year’s truck giveaway.

Tyler resident Chad McCollister was drawn as the lucky winner of the raffle drawing, making him the owner of a brand-new 2021 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab Cattle Barons’ Edition pickup. This was McCollister’s first time to attend the annual fundraiser. He bought two tickets for the raffle, the proceeds of which were donated in support of the American Cancer Society.

