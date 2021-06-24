Tyler man accused of soliciting lewd photos from underage girl

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested after authorities say he knowingly requested and viewed sexually explicit material from a 13-year-old girl.

According to jail records, Ariel Cornelio, 26, of Tyler, was taken into custody on June 17 and charged with sexual performance by a child under 14. The affidavit lists several instances in which Cornelio allegedly requested sexually explicit photos and videos from the child, who is noted to be a resident of New Jersey. Cornelio also allegedly sent nude photos of himself.

Additionally, the affidavit notes that investigators were able to trace Cornelio connection to the material through data subpoenaed from Apple, Tracfone, Verizon, SnapChat and Oath Holdings (Yahoo).

Cornelio is currently held in the Smith County jail on a $500,000 bond.

