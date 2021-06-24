East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler man accused of soliciting lewd photos from underage girl

Ariel Cornelio, 26, of Tyler, was arrested June 17 and charged with sexual performance by a...
Ariel Cornelio, 26, of Tyler, was arrested June 17 and charged with sexual performance by a child under 14.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was arrested after authorities say he knowingly requested and viewed sexually explicit material from a 13-year-old girl.

According to jail records, Ariel Cornelio, 26, of Tyler, was taken into custody on June 17 and charged with sexual performance by a child under 14. The affidavit lists several instances in which Cornelio allegedly requested sexually explicit photos and videos from the child, who is noted to be a resident of New Jersey. Cornelio also allegedly sent nude photos of himself.

Additionally, the affidavit notes that investigators were able to trace Cornelio connection to the material through data subpoenaed from Apple, Tracfone, Verizon, SnapChat and Oath Holdings (Yahoo).

Cornelio is currently held in the Smith County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview resident claims $5M lottery ticket
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155
Loop 281 crash
2 transported to hospital after crash on Longview’s Loop 281
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

Latest News

Those who condemn or seek to ban critical race theory in schools often struggle to define what...
EXPLAINER: So much buzz, but what is critical race theory?
A Blue Alert was issued at around 5:20 a.m. Monday for Royce Wood, 43.
Former Lubbock man wanted for shooting of North Texas officer arrested in Arkansas
Nacogdoches police report missing child found
Vegetable aisle of Tyler grocery store.
Quarantine weight impacts: Shedding pandemic pounds