Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! It will be another hot day in East Texas as highs middle 90s, although heat index values will sit at 100 degrees or more so be sure you are staying hydrated and cool today. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon and a few showers will be possible in Deep East Texas along a sea breeze, although most will stay dry today. We’ll stay hot in the middle 90s for our Friday forecast with a breezy southerly wind and a stray shower in Deep East Texas. Scattered rain chances return by the weekend, so expect showers and isolated thundershowers to be possible especially on Sunday’s afternoon and early evening hours. A slow-moving cold front will begin crawling its way toward East Texas on Monday. We are not expecting another big cool down from this front, but it will be a good rain maker for East Texas as showers and storms will be likely Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week which will lead to temperatures cooling to slightly below average levels for this time of year.

