Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two motorcyclists allegedly fled from police Wednesday night in the Coffee City area, and one of them crashed.

The crash occurred in the 14000 block of Hwy 155. Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says that a Coffee City police officer was in pursuit of the motorcycles. The chase continued into Smith County before the first motorcycle crashed. The second person on another motorcycle continued to flee and is not in custody

The injured man is in custody and is being taken to a hospital to be checked out.

One person was taken to the hospital.
One person was taken to the hospital.(KLTV/Erin Wides)

