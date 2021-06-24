Smith County Commissioners Court holds budget workshop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, June 22, the Smith County Commissioners Court held its initial workshop to discuss the first working draft of the Smith County Budget for Fiscal Year 2022.

This budget will not take effect until October 1, 2021. The targeted tax rate for FY22 is 33.5 cents per $100 valuation, which is the same as FY21. This rate is about 7/10ths of a penny below Fiscal Year 2021′s No-New-Revenue Rate. The No-New-Revenue Rate for FY22 will not be known until late summer.

Judge Moran started the workshop with an overview of the budget, which he themed, “In the Blue” because the budget is focused on significant increases to law enforcement salaries across the board.

“We want the very best law enforcement personnel in Smith County and we are determined to get it by supporting all of our law enforcement agencies. Our financial investment this next year in law enforcement salaries should speak volumes about the appreciation we have for our men and women in uniform and where our priorities are as an organization,” he said.

In addition to law enforcement salaries, the current draft of the budget also focuses on support services staffing and Road and Bridge funding.

Judge Moran said estimated revenues from sales tax for FY22 are $21.5 million, up from $19 million in FY21, which is helping to fund the large increase to law enforcement salaries while keeping the property tax rate among the lowest in the state.

Additionally, at this point, the County is planning to utilize at least $4.8 Million from its general fund reserves to help keep property taxes low. This equates to a 3 cent savings against the property tax rate, which generates just more than $1.6 million for each penny on the tax rate.

Moran said they received a preliminary property valuation analysis from the Smith County Appraisal District, but won’t receive the final certified tax roll until July 25. He reminded the public that the Smith County Appraisal District is not part of Smith County government, and, while the Smith County Commissioners Court sets the tax rate, the Appraisal District independently sets property values for all taxing jurisdictions.

LAW ENFORCEMENT & SALARIES

Moran has been working closely with the Sheriff’s Office on the issue of vacancies in detention officers at the Smith County Jail. According to Judge Moran, attacking this problem is a multi-faceted approach, but one element that is needed is increases in salaries — especially among entry level positions. In the current budget proposal, an entry level deputy is proposed to receive a 25 percent increase in pay; courthouse security officers are proposed to receive a 32 percent pay increase at the entry level; and entry level jailers will receive a 23 percent pay increase.

Other law enforcement agencies in Smith County, including Constables Offices, will also benefit from these increased salaries. Precinct 5 Constable Jeff McClenny provided salary survey information at the request of Judge Moran to compare the pay of Smith County Constables to others in Texas. The analysis determined that Smith County was substantially below average on Constable pay scales. The draft budget includes a 21 percent increase for Constables. McClenny called it a “big increase” that works to bridge the gap.

Commissioner Neal Franklin said raising the salaries for law enforcement was vital in attracting employees.

“We want to say loudly and clearly with our numbers that we stand behind law enforcement,” Moran said.

Commissioner Terry Phillips said he hoped that approving the increases in jailer pay will solve the overtime problem.

Non-law enforcement County personnel are expected to receive a baseline pay increase of 4 percent this next fiscal year, after receiving no pay adjustment last year while the County buckled down during the pandemic.

INVESTING IN EMPLOYEES AND VEHICLES

The proposed budget would also add new employees in the following departments: Facility Services, Human Resources, Purchasing, District Attorney’s Office, Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, Constable Precinct 4, Road and Bridge, Tax Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and the Animal Control Department. Many of these departments support all of the other elected officials and have not seen growth in their numbers in many years, despite increased demands. Moran said he received requests for 29 new employees but he only included 14, which would bring up the total county employees to 877.

The County Judge said the proposed budget also includes purchasing 37 new vehicles for $1.757 million. That includes a $100,000 contingency for emergency purchases that arise during the budget year. Vehicle prioritizations was based on a number of factors, including mileage, age, use, vehicle condition, maintenance history and other budgetary constraints.

“We are making a substantial investment in vehicles this year since we purchased very few vehicles last year in our attempt to keep spending extremely low and reduce the tax rate during the pandemic. We knew then that we would need to make up for that during this next fiscal year,” Moran said.

Last year, the County spent just more than $250,000 on vehicle replacement.

During the day-long budget workshop, several other elected officials and department heads made presentations to the Commissioners Court to justify their requested expenditures and requested personnel. The Court also went through each section of the draft working budget to discuss any other notable anticipated changes from the prior year.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran will formally file a proposed budget on or before Friday, August 13, and the Commissioners Court is scheduled to vote on the Fiscal Year 22 budget on September 7. Another budget workshop is planned for July 27, where the public is invited to attend and provide feedback. There will also be additional public hearings scheduled after the proposed budget is filed and before it is adopted. Public hearings are planned currently for August 24 during Commissioners Court at both the 9:30 a.m. regular meeting, as well as a special called meeting at 5:30 p.m.

To watch the Commissioners Court Budget Workshop or view the presentations from the meeting, visit: https://www.smith-county.com/i-want-to/search/commissioners-court-records