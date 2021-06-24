East Texas Now Business Break
Singer known as ‘Tyler’s Golden Rose’ talks about music celebration coming to African American Museum

By Kayla Lyons
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas African American Museum will be holding a musical celebration in honor of African American Music Month.

VirLinda Stanton joined East Texas Now to share stories from her musical career.

Stanton will host the free outdoor event that will feature music, a gospel comedian, vendors, and dancing.

Stanton said the event is a way to lift spirits and unite the community.

The celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tyler.

