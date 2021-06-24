East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another muggy start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s this morning.  Expect another day a lot like yesterday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.  There will be a little bit of a light breeze out of the south and temperatures will reach the mid 90s again this afternoon.  More of the same tomorrow with highs in the mid 90s.  Chances for rain begin to increase this weekend.  Only a slight chance Saturday but a better chance Sunday and especially into early next week as a weak cold front tries to move into East Texas.  It is a slow moving front and depending on how far south it moves, rain chances could stick around through the middle of next week with slightly cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview resident claims $5M lottery ticket
Loop 281 crash
2 transported to hospital after crash on Longview’s Loop 281
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155
Theresa Raye Balboa appeared in court Monday. She has been charged with tampering with...
2nd person charged in connection with Texas boy’s death

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-24-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 6-24-21
Temperatures close to average today, but tomorrow will be different. Warmer temps both morning...
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Temperatures close to average today, but tomorrow will be different. Warmer temps both morning...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Hot Temperatures ahead. Few PM Showers/T'Showers southernmost areas through Saturday.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips