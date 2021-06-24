East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house

Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they...
Priscilla J. Calcote, of Longview, was arrested on a charge of arson after authorities say they discovered her allegedly burning items outside a home on Wednesday.(Gregg County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman was arrested on an arson charge Wednesday morning.

According to the Longview Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire in the 100 block of Mary Ellen Drive in North Longview.

The department reported they found Priscilla J. Calcote dragging items out of an unoccupied house and setting them on fire. Calcote taken into custody at the scene.

Calcote’s bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview resident claims $5M lottery ticket
One person was taken to the hospital.
Suspect flees Coffee City police, crashes out on Hwy 155
Smoking soon will be taboo in Shreveport’s bars, casinos
Loop 281 crash
2 transported to hospital after crash on Longview’s Loop 281
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Smith County Commissioners Court holds budget workshop
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Kylee Cubine���s journey from a hospital bed to the soccer field is inspiring the community of...
Power of Prayer: Hallsville soccer player Kylee Cubine
Power of Prayer: Breckenridge Village of Tyler
The data for redistricting is based off the 2020 census.
Tyler City Council discuss 2021 redistricting in council session