Longview FD: Woman caught burning items outside house

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman was arrested on an arson charge Wednesday morning.

According to the Longview Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call of a structure fire in the 100 block of Mary Ellen Drive in North Longview.

The department reported they found Priscilla J. Calcote dragging items out of an unoccupied house and setting them on fire. Calcote taken into custody at the scene.

Calcote’s bond was set at $25,000.

