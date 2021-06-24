Jacksonville city manager resigns after accepting position in Denison

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The City of Jacksonville has announced that City Manager Greg Smith has tendered his resignation of employment after accepting an offer for the City Manager position with the City of Denison, Texas.

City Council will take his resignation into review during a special, closed City Council meeting on Monday, June 28, 2021. The Council will announce an action plan in the days following the special meeting. “When we hired Mr. Smith, we knew we needed to hire a person who could “right the ship”. He turned out to be just what Jacksonville needed.

The priority of the Jacksonville City Council was getting Jacksonville moving towards a more positive and prosperous future and Mr. Smith has done a tremendous job making this happen. Although we hate to see him leave, we wish him the best in his next endeavor,” remarked Mayor Randy Gorham.

Greg Smith was hired as the City Manager of Jacksonville in March 2018. Smith announced to all City employees his resignation via email on Tuesday, June 23, 2021. He thanked everyone for their hard work and dedication to the vision of Jacksonville during his time as City Manager.

