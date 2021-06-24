Hand Up Network offers assistance to Panola County tornado victims
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Justin Honore explains how a Tyler-based organization is offerering assistance to Panola County residents who are still struggling to recover after a tornado touched down there in late March.
Hand Up Network is offering assistance to those without insurance who had damage to their property from that tornado.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.