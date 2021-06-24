East Texas Now Business Break
Hand Up Network offers assistance to Panola County tornado victims

By Justin Honore
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Justin Honore explains how a Tyler-based organization is offerering assistance to Panola County residents who are still struggling to recover after a tornado touched down there in late March.

Hand Up Network is offering assistance to those without insurance who had damage to their property from that tornado.

