Former Lubbock man wanted for shooting of North Texas officer arrested in Arkansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former Lubbock man, accused of shooting a Rhome police officer in New Fairview last week, was arrested at a motel in Batesville, Arkansas Thursday morning, according to the Wise County Messenger.

Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said law enforcement received a tip and arrested Royce Wood and his girlfriend, Tiffany Caswell, at the motel. Both are charged with armed robbery from an incident the day before the shooting in New Fairview.

Wood is also charged with the shooting of the officer who stopped him near the area of Farm Road 407 on June 13.

