Ex-Mexican governor sentenced to 3 years in US prison

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - U.S. prosecutors say a judge in Texas has sentenced a former governor of a northern state in Mexico to three years in prison following his guilty plea last year in a money laundering scheme.

Prior to his sentencing Wednesday, former Coahuila state Gov. Jorge Juan Torres López had pleaded guilty to money laundering in June 2020 in Corpus Christi.

The 67-year-old Torres served as governor of Coahuila, which borders Texas, for much of 2011.

Prosecutors said Torres admitted to conducting financial transactions in the U.S. to conceal bribes he had gotten in return for road-building contracts in Coahuila.

